Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Dether has a market capitalization of $158,799.00 and $128.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.13 or 0.05715537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

