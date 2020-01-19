Deutsche Bank Increases Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

