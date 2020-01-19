Deutsche Bank Increases Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit