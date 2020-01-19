Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 1,903,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,928,581,000 after buying an additional 275,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after buying an additional 453,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

