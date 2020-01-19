Dimension Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003473 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.65 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

