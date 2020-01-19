Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.95. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

