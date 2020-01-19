Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 238,078 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Docusign by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Docusign by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.53. 1,939,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

