DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $26,851.00 and $80.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 466.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.