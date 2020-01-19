DogeCash Price Tops $0.0075 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $27,282.00 and $30.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

