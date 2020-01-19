Dougherty & Co Begins Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
