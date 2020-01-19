Dougherty & Co Begins Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

