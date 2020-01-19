DOWCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $128,736.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $128,736.00 and $659.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00319271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002318 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DOW is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

