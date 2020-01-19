Dragonchain Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $64,404.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.