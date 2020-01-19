DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $6.01. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 4,211 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of -0.37.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
