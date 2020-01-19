DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $6.01. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 4,211 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

