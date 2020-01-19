DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $133.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.