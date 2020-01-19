DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives $47.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after buying an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

