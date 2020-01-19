Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.68. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 24,475 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of $61.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

