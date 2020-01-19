Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

Get Elementis alerts:

LON:ELM opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The company has a market cap of $823.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.09.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.