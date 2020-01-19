Elysian Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BitForex, YoBit and Hotbit. Elysian has a market capitalization of $71,349.00 and $2.23 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.