EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Financial Analysis

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% GSI Technology 0.51% 0.28% 0.25%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EMCORE and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.14 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.83 GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.73 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

GSI Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSI Technology beats EMCORE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

