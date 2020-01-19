Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

DAVA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 145,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,351. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

