Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.
NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 7,070,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,497. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
