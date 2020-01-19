Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 7,070,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,497. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

