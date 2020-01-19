Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $34.29 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,829. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540 over the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

