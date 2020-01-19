Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 9,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The company has a market capitalization of $386.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

