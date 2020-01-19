EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $230.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.43. The company had a trading volume of 266,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,429. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $133.91 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

