Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 283.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.75 ($3.73).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

EQN stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 219.20 ($2.88). 257,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

