ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.46

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 56611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

