Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

ESTA stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 38,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,160. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 646,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

