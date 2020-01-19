Ethereum Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $51,159.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03083050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00196304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

