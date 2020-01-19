Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

