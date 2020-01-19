EXMR (EXMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001813 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000508 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.