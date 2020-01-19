Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXPD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 3,294,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,669. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.