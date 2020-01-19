Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $404.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.48 and a fifty-two week high of $410.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

