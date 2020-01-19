Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 61.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $15,746.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.05754045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033582 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128601 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.