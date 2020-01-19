Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

