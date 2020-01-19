Financial Review: Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) versus Corelogic (NASDAQ:CLGX)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.3% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 1.83% 18.36% 4.28% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corelogic and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 5 1 0 2.00 Carbonite 1 9 1 0 2.00

Corelogic currently has a consensus price target of $44.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Corelogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corelogic and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 2.02 $121.86 million $2.36 19.23 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Carbonite. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corelogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carbonite beats Corelogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

