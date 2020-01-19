First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

