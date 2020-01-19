First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit