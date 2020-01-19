FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $5.45 million and $26,172.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

