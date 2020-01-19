FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $287.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $310.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $193.51 and a one year high of $315.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.