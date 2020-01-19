Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 10.6%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) fell 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.95, 1,097,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,706,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Fluent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

