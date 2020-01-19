Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 20,142,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819,243. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

