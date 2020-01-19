Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 42,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,155. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

