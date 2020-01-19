Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $8.63 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $855,648.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051684 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073290 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.76 or 1.00975646 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045024 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000340 BTC.
About Function X
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
