Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $8.63 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $855,648.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.76 or 1.00975646 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,949,966 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

