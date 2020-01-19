FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $346,572.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. FuzeX has a market cap of $346,572.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, CPDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Allbit, CPDAX, Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

