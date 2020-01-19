G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.01. G8 Education shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,155,229 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $906.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.43.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

