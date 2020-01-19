Game.com (GTC) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Game.com has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.05668294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034397 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128140 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.