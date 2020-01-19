GameCredits Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $8,119.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00651876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025634 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BitBay, YoBit, Crex24, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.