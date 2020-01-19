Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GILT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $9.87.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,391,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.