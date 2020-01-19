Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.