Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.20) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

