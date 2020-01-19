Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $26,482.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

