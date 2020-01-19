Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $264.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

